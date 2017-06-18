Portugal’s Ronaldo skips news conference after Confederations Cup match vs Mexico

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo did not show up at a news conference after Sunday’s 2017 FIFA Confederation Cup group stage match between his team and Mexico that ended in a draw.

The Group A game Portugal vs Mexico was played in the Russian city of Kazan on Sunday.

Ronaldo was named as the match’s best player and, as is required by the regulations, the best player must attend a post-match news conference.

"As soon as Ronaldo has its knee fixed, he will show up in the mixed zone to speak with journalists," a spokesman for the tournament organizers said.

The footballer however did not stop in the mixed zone.

The goals were scored by Portugal’s Ricardo Quaresma (34th minute) and Cedric Soares (86th minute), and Mexico’s Javier Hernandez (42nd minute) and Hector Moreno (90th minute).

Portuguese defender Pepe scored a goal in the 22nd minute of the game but it was ruled out due to the use of the video assistant referee (VAR) system. The goal was disallowed for offside on review. It was the first use of the VAR system at the Confederations Cup.