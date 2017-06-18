Portugal vs Mexico 2017 Confederation Cup group stage match end in draw

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. A 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup group stage match between Portugal and Mexico ended in a 2-2 draw. The game was played in the Russian city of Kazan on Sunday.

The goals were scored by Portugal’s Ricardo Quaresma (34th minute) and Cedric Soares (86th minute), and Mexico’s Javier Hernandez (42nd minute) and Hector Moreno (90th minute).

Portuguese defender Pepe scored a goal in the 22nd minute of the game but it was ruled out due to the use of the video assistant referee (VAR) system. The goal was disallowed for offside on review. It was the first use of the VAR system at the Confederations Cup.

Group A also includes Russia and New Zealand which played their game on Saturday. Russia defeated New Zealand 2-0.

The FIFA Confederations Cup is viewed by experts as a rehearsal for the organizers, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup.

This year’s tournament is held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.