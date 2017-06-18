Back to Main page
2017 FIFA Confederations Cup sees its first goal canceled on review

Sport
June 18, 19:38 UTC+3 KAZAN

Portugal’s defender Pepe's goal was rulled out for offside on review

© AP Photo/Martin Meissner

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup saw its first goal ruled out with the use of the video assistant referee technology during Sunday’s match between Portugal and Mexico.

Portugal’s defender Pepe scored a goal in the 21st minute of the game but the goal was disallowed for offside on review.

