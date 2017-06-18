2017 FIFA Confederations Cup sees its first goal canceled on review

Russian natural resources ministry expects more big discoveries on Arctic shelfBusiness & Economy June 18, 19:49
2017 FIFA Confederations Cup sees its first goal canceled on reviewSport June 18, 19:38
World’s biggest sailing ship Sedov embarks on training voyage in Baltic SeaMilitary & Defense June 18, 17:27
Russia, China fostering strategic relations - LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 18, 16:20
Russian oil major Rosneft discovers new hydrocarbon deposit on Artic shelfBusiness & Economy June 18, 16:16
Gay pride march gathers about 2,500 activists in KievWorld June 18, 14:58
FIFA sells 65% of tickets for Confederations Cup matchesSport June 18, 14:45
New US policy towards Cuba means return to Cold War — Russia’s Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 18, 14:01
Putin rejects assertions Russia is governed in manual modeRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 18, 13:54
KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup saw its first goal ruled out with the use of the video assistant referee technology during Sunday’s match between Portugal and Mexico.
Portugal’s defender Pepe scored a goal in the 21st minute of the game but the goal was disallowed for offside on review.