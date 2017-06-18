Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FIFA sells 65% of tickets for Confederations Cup matches

Sport
June 18, 14:45 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup opened in St. Petersburg on Saturday with a match, in which the Russian national team defeated New Zealand 2:0

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) has sold 65% of the tickets for matches of the 2017 Confederations Cup, Director General of Russia’s Organizing Committee Alexei Sorokin said on Sunday.

The senior Russian football official spoke at a conference of the Russian Football Union (RFU) in St. Petersburg.

"We are at the level of 65% of tickets sold. We hope that this figure will increase as the tournament proceeds further," Sorokin said.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup opened in St. Petersburg on Saturday with a match, in which the Russian national team defeated New Zealand 2:0.

The fan-ID system has been successfully tested at the 2017 Confederations Cup first match, Sorokin said.

"We now have a system of fan identification and it passed a successful test yesterday. There were no glitches. It gives the right to a visa-free entry and also a ride for free," Sorokin said.

Fans need to formalize and get a fan-ID to get to 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup matches. To this end, they need to fill in a questionnaire with passport data and attach a photo on the website fan-id.ru and get the document by post or at an issuance center at one of the Russian cities hosting the 2017 FIFA Confederation Cup matches.

Along with a ticket, a fan ID gives the right to attend a match and also to get to the venue of the match for free, using special trains shuttling between the tournament’s cities and the city’s public transport for the match, for which the ticket has been bought.

The FIFA Confederations Cup is viewed by experts as a rehearsal for the organizers, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup.

This year’s tournament is held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New US policy towards Cuba means return to Cold War — Russia’s Foreign Ministry
2
IS top leader may have been killed by Russian airstrike in Syria
3
Russia at final stage of developing advanced electronic warfare system
4
Lavrov to attend BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Beijing
5
Press review: Trump to hash over Donbass and Financial markets await Russia's move
6
Patriarch Kirill I visits historical site of first Russian church in Beijing
7
'Black holes' of the Russian Navy
TOP STORIES
Реклама