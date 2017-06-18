FIFA chief Infantino to attend Confederations Cup match in Kazan

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. FIFA President Gianni Infantino will attend a Confederations Cup match between Portugal and Mexico that will be held in the Russian city of Kazan on Sunday, President of Russia’s Football Union (RFU) Vitaly Mutko said.

"FIFA President Infantino and Local Organizing Committee General Director [Alexei] Sorokin will fly to Kazan for the second Confederations Cup match," Mutko told delegates of the RFU conference.

Infantino visited on Saturday the Confederations Cup opening game in St. Petersburg, in which Russia defeated New Zealand 2:0.

The Portugal vs Mexico match will be held at the Kazan Arena at 18:00 Moscow time.

The FIFA Confederations Cup is viewed by experts as a rehearsal for the organizers, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup.

This year’s tournament is held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.