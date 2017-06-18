Russian team arrives in Moscow to face Portugal in Confederations Cup

Russia's players celebrate scoring in their 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Group A match against New Zealand at Saint Petersburg Arena Stadium © Peter Kovalev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The national football team of Russia arrived in Moscow early on Sunday to face Portugal in the group stage of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, the team’s official Twitter page said.

On Saturday, the Russian national football team defeated New Zealand 2-0 in the tournament’s opening match in St. Petersburg.

The Russian team is playing its next match against Portugal at Spartak Arena in Moscow on June 21. In their final group stage game, they will face Mexico in Kazan.

This year’s tournament is held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.