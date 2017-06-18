Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Organizers laid out good pitch at St Petersburg Stadium for FIFA Confederations Cup

Sport
June 18, 0:03 UTC+3 ST PETERSBURG

In May, the new stadium had to re-lay the roll-out artificial field

Share
1 pages in this article

ST PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. Russia’s head coach Stanislav Cherchesov said words of gratitude to organizers of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and management of St. Petersburg Stadium for laying out a good-quality playing surface, he told reporters at a news conference after the opening match.

Read also

Russia defeats New Zealand 2-0 in opening match of 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

The Russian national football team defeated New Zealand 2-0 on Saturday in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg. In May, the new stadium had to re-lay the roll-out artificial field.

"The pitch is of good quality. The organizers have done a great thing. Today the match was really cool and the result is good. It is all right," Cherchesov said.

In Group A, Portugal faces Mexico on Sunday, June 18 in Kazan. On June 21, Russia will clash with Portugal in Moscow and Mexico will play New Zealand in Sochi later on the same day.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says he changed his views on Russian-European relations due to Helmut Kohl
2
Putin ready to provide political asylum to former FBI director
3
EU confirms third energy package not applicable to Nord Stream 2
4
Formidable Sarmat: Satan’s successor that can pierce any defense
5
Russian Baltic Fleet to involve aircraft and warships for advanced frigate’s trials
6
Putin comments on plans to build bridge to Sakhalin Island
7
2017 FIFA Confederations Cup’s opening ceremony in Russia to feature over 1,500 people
TOP STORIES
Реклама