Organizers laid out good pitch at St Petersburg Stadium for FIFA Confederations Cup

ST PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. Russia’s head coach Stanislav Cherchesov said words of gratitude to organizers of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and management of St. Petersburg Stadium for laying out a good-quality playing surface, he told reporters at a news conference after the opening match.

The Russian national football team defeated New Zealand 2-0 on Saturday in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg. In May, the new stadium had to re-lay the roll-out artificial field.

"The pitch is of good quality. The organizers have done a great thing. Today the match was really cool and the result is good. It is all right," Cherchesov said.

In Group A, Portugal faces Mexico on Sunday, June 18 in Kazan. On June 21, Russia will clash with Portugal in Moscow and Mexico will play New Zealand in Sochi later on the same day.