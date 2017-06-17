Russian football squad deserved to win today — New Zealand’s Rojas

New Zealand’s attacking midfielder Marco Rojas (center) vies for the ball against Denis Glushakov (left) and Georgi Dzhikiya (right) © EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. The Russian national football team deserved 2-0 victory over New Zealand in the opening match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, New Zealand’s attacking midfielder Marco Rojas told TASS.

"I am frustrated and very disappointed," Rojas said in an interview with TASS after the match. "We knew it was going to be a difficult game, which was against the host nation and the first one."

"It is disappointing and tough to take," he continued. "But we just have to recover and get ready for the second game."

Asked about how the Russian national team played, Rojas said: "They were good and they deserved to win today."

"It will be interesting how they go in the other games," the footballer stated. "But I imagine they are happy with the win in the first game. We will keep an eye and see how it goes with the rest of the group."

The 25-year-old midfielder praised the organizational efforts of Russia to host the FIFA tournament.

"The organization was good for us, we did not have to worry about anything and everything was looked after for us," Rojas said. "We can just focus on the football, which is what we want to do."

"This is my first visit to Russia. I liked St. Petersburg it is a very nice city," he added.

The Russian team is playing its next match against Portugal at Spartak Arena in Moscow, while New Zealand is going to the Russian southern resort of Sochi, where they are scheduled to play Mexico at the Fisht Stadium.

"We know that it is going to be another tough game. Mexico is a very good side," Rojas concluded.

This year’s tournament is held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.