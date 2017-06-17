Deputy PM: Russian footballers give their best in match against New Zealand

ST PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. Russian footballers showed determination and gave their best in the opening match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup against New Zealand, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who is Russian Football Union’s president, told reporters on Saturday.

"It was the first official match and many were nervous. But on the whole, I am satisfied with the result, the guys’ devotion and determination," Mutko said. "I suppose we have a very good and decent team. They are giving their best. The other things like an analysis of mistakes depends on the training staff and the guys. I am pleased they have won. The main thing is to start the tournament. The guys are not indifferent and that is the key thing as well."

The Russian national football team defeated New Zealand 2-0 in the opening match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, held on Saturday in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg. The score was opened by hosts Russia into 31st minute of the match when midfielder Denis Glushakov shoved the ball into the lower left corner of the guests’ net. Almost 25 minutes into the second half, Russian forward Fedor Smolov cannoned another goal for his team after having received a flawless assist from Alexander Samedov.

St Petersburg Stadium looks magnificent

Deputy Prime Minister also noticed New St. Petersburg Stadium that hosted Russia and New Zealand football teams in the opening match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup looks magnificent.

"The stadium looks gorgeous and everybody is satisfied. There have been no questions yet concerning the stadium’s operation," Mutko said. "Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Medvedev, Gianni Infantino and Pele have just finished their conversation. They all are impressed by the stadium and fans. Everyone enjoy everything."

In Group A, Portugal faces Mexico on Sunday, June 18 in Kazan. On June 21, Russia will clash with Portugal in Moscow and Mexico will play New Zealand in Sochi later on the same day.

This year’s tournament is held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.