Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Deputy PM: Russian footballers give their best in match against New Zealand

Sport
June 17, 22:56 UTC+3 ST PETERSBURG

Vitaly Mutko also noticed that New St. Petersburg Stadium looks magnificent

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko

© EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

ST PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. Russian footballers showed determination and gave their best in the opening match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup against New Zealand, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who is Russian Football Union’s president, told reporters on Saturday.

"It was the first official match and many were nervous. But on the whole, I am satisfied with the result, the guys’ devotion and determination," Mutko said. "I suppose we have a very good and decent team. They are giving their best. The other things like an analysis of mistakes depends on the training staff and the guys. I am pleased they have won. The main thing is to start the tournament. The guys are not indifferent and that is the key thing as well."

The Russian national football team defeated New Zealand 2-0 in the opening match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, held on Saturday in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg. The score was opened by hosts Russia into 31st minute of the match when midfielder Denis Glushakov shoved the ball into the lower left corner of the guests’ net. Almost 25 minutes into the second half, Russian forward Fedor Smolov cannoned another goal for his team after having received a flawless assist from Alexander Samedov.

St Petersburg Stadium looks magnificent 

Deputy Prime Minister also noticed New St. Petersburg Stadium that hosted Russia and New Zealand football teams in the opening match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup looks magnificent.

"The stadium looks gorgeous and everybody is satisfied. There have been no questions yet concerning the stadium’s operation," Mutko said. "Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Medvedev, Gianni Infantino and Pele have just finished their conversation. They all are impressed by the stadium and fans. Everyone enjoy everything."

In Group A, Portugal faces Mexico on Sunday, June 18 in Kazan. On June 21, Russia will clash with Portugal in Moscow and Mexico will play New Zealand in Sochi later on the same day.

This year’s tournament is held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.
{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says he changed his views on Russian-European relations due to Helmut Kohl
2
Putin ready to provide political asylum to former FBI director
3
EU confirms third energy package not applicable to Nord Stream 2
4
Formidable Sarmat: Satan’s successor that can pierce any defense
5
Russian Baltic Fleet to involve aircraft and warships for advanced frigate’s trials
6
Putin comments on plans to build bridge to Sakhalin Island
7
2017 FIFA Confederations Cup’s opening ceremony in Russia to feature over 1,500 people
TOP STORIES
Реклама