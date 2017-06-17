Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin convinced competition at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup to be fair

Sport
June 17, 19:36 UTC+3

Russian President also said that competition will be uncompromising and fair

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Dmitry Astakhov/Press Service of the Russian Government/TASS

ST PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. Competition at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, underway in Russia, will be uncompromising and fair and the tournament will become the triumph of sport, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at the opening ceremony.

"We are united in the belief that football is destined to serve the goals of public development, to unite nations and continents, to promote the values of fair and beautiful play, to strengthen will and faith, to inspire, to give a dream to the younger generation," Putin said. "Right here, at modern football arenas, an uncompromising, fair and just competition will be going on till the last minutes of matches."

Putin said that for the first time ever, Russia welcomes the world’s best football national teams. He said words of gratitude to FIFA "for its adherence to sport ideals, for confidence in our country, for cooperation and assistance in preparations for this milestone event which will become a full rehearsal for the 2018 World Cup."

Hundreds of thousands of Russians are ‘in love with football’ and the country is determined to hold the world-class Confederations Cup, he said.

"I am convinced that our guests will get familiarized with a hospitable, cordial, open to the world Russia, and St. Petersburg, Moscow, Kazan and Sochi - the amazing cities with their history and dynamic lives," he said.

Millions of people around the world would see a fantastic, spectacular show, the proficiency of ball masters and ‘the real triumph of sport’, he added.

The Russian president wished good luck to both the teams and fans.

"Dear friends, let us watch football! Welcome to Russia!" he said in conclusion.

The FIFA Confederations Cup has been held since 2005 and is viewed by experts as a rehearsal for the organizers, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup.

This year’s tournament is held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin convinced competition at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup to be fair
2
2017 FIFA Confederations Cup opens with flashy performance ahead of first match
3
Putin ready to provide political asylum to former FBI director
4
Russia tests missile interceptor in Kazakhstan
5
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Macron's vote and London's towering inferno
6
Russian troops to recieve over 750 new weapon systems
7
World’s most famous stealth aircraft
TOP STORIES
Реклама