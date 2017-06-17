Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FIFA chief Infantino opens 2017 Confederations Cup speaking Russian

Sport
June 17, 19:22 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

FIFA President invited footbal fans to Russia: "You will feel the best football tournament ever"

Share
1 pages in this article
FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and FIFA President Gianni Infantino officially opened the 2017 Confederations Cup, which starting from today will be held in four cities across the country.

Following the welcome speech of President Vladimir Putin at the almost packed newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg, FIFA President Infantino began his speech in speaking at first in Russian.

"Dorogie dryzya (dear friends), dobro pozhalovat (welcome)," Infantino said. "Welcome to the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia."

"I would like to thank four Russian cities for their fantastic work (St. Petersburg, Moscow, Sochi and Kazan). Spasibo Rossiya (Thank you Russia)."

"Come to Russia! You will feel the best football tournament ever," he added.

The tournament’s first match will be played between hosts Russia and team New Zealand at 18:00 local time.

The over 68,000-seat capacity stadium designed to host the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches was laid down in the western portion of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007. The construction project was amended three times: in 2008, 2010 and 2013.

The new football arena in St. Petersburg is hosting the opening and final matches of the Confederations Cup, also dubbed as the Tournament of Champions.

The FIFA Confederations Cup is viewed by experts as a rehearsal for the organizers, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup.

This year’s tournament is held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin convinced competition at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup to be fair
2
2017 FIFA Confederations Cup opens with flashy performance ahead of first match
3
Putin ready to provide political asylum to former FBI director
4
Russia tests missile interceptor in Kazakhstan
5
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Macron's vote and London's towering inferno
6
Russian troops to recieve over 750 new weapon systems
7
World’s most famous stealth aircraft
TOP STORIES
Реклама