FIFA chief Infantino opens 2017 Confederations Cup speaking Russian

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and FIFA President Gianni Infantino officially opened the 2017 Confederations Cup, which starting from today will be held in four cities across the country.

Following the welcome speech of President Vladimir Putin at the almost packed newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg, FIFA President Infantino began his speech in speaking at first in Russian.

"Dorogie dryzya (dear friends), dobro pozhalovat (welcome)," Infantino said. "Welcome to the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia."

"I would like to thank four Russian cities for their fantastic work (St. Petersburg, Moscow, Sochi and Kazan). Spasibo Rossiya (Thank you Russia)."

"Come to Russia! You will feel the best football tournament ever," he added.

The tournament’s first match will be played between hosts Russia and team New Zealand at 18:00 local time.

The over 68,000-seat capacity stadium designed to host the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches was laid down in the western portion of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007. The construction project was amended three times: in 2008, 2010 and 2013.

The new football arena in St. Petersburg is hosting the opening and final matches of the Confederations Cup, also dubbed as the Tournament of Champions.

The FIFA Confederations Cup is viewed by experts as a rehearsal for the organizers, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup.

This year’s tournament is held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.