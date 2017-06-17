Back to Main page
Brazil football legend Pele to attend Confederations Cup opener

Sport
June 17, 15:50 UTC+3 ST.PETERSBURG

The official opening ceremony of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup is scheduled to begin at 16:00 local time (1:00 p.m. GMT) at the recently built St. Petersburg Arena

ST.PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. World’s football stars - Brazil’s Pele, Roberto Carlos and France’s Marcel Desailly - will attend the opening match of the 2017 Confederations Cup between hosts Russia and team New Zealand on Saturday, Alexei Sorokin, the CEO of Russia-2018 Local Organizing Committee (LOC), said.

The official opening ceremony of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup is scheduled to begin at 16:00 local time (1:00 p.m. GMT) at the recently built St. Petersburg Arena. The tournament’s first match will be played between hosts Russia and team New Zealand at 18:00 local time.

"Among the honorary guests are Pele, Desailly and Roberto Carlos," Sorokin told TASS.

Brazil’s football legend Pele won the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970, and was named the greatest football player of the 20th century by FIFA. Marcel Desailly and Roberto Carlos won the tournament in 1998 and 2002, respectively.

Russia is currently at the final countdown to the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, which kicks off on Saturday in four cities, namely St. Petersburg, Moscow, Sochi and Kazan. The FIFA Confederations Cup, dubbed the ‘Tournament of Champions,’ will be held between June 17 and July 2 in Russia and is also viewed by experts as just a rehearsal, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup.

