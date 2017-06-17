Over 23,000 Russian emergency personnel ensure security at Confederations Cup

Start of FIFA Confederations Cup is great holiday for Russia — sports ministerSport June 17, 10:40
MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. More than 23,000 staff members of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry ensure security at events of the FIFA Confederations Cup, the ministry’s press service said on Saturday.
"To ensure security of events at the Confederations Cup, a group of forces and means of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry consisting of more than 23,000 people, around 2,000 pieces of equipment and 66 aircraft is involved," a spokesman said.
The personnel will be on duty at facilities housing athletes and official representatives of teams, transport facilities, fan zones and hotels. The effort will also involve students of higher education institutions of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry who speak foreign languages.
The FIFA Confederations Cup is viewed by experts as a rehearsal for the organizers, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup. This year’s tournament will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.