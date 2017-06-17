Start of FIFA Confederations Cup is great holiday for Russia — sports minister

ST.PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. Start of the FIFA Confederations Cup is a great holiday for entire Russia, Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told reporters on Saturday.

The opening ceremony will begin at the St. Petersburg Stadium at 4 p.m. Moscow time (1300GMT) on Saturday, two hours before a match between Russia and New Zealand.

"For Russia this is a great holiday, we have been preparing for it over the past several years. Russia is 100% ready, this is a challenging project, which includes transport, hotels and etc. It is most important that the preparedness for the Confederations Cup has been positively assessed by the FIFA representatives," Kolobkov said.

The FIFA Confederations Cup is viewed by experts as a rehearsal for the organizers, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup. This year’s tournament will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.