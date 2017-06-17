Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian government backs Council of Europe’s convention on security of sports events

Sport
June 17, 10:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The convention envisages developing international cooperation in ensuring security of spectators at sports events and preventing acts of violence and public disorders

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has ordered the government to submit to the president for further ratification by the State Duma a convention of the Council of Europe on an integrated approach to security during sports events, including football matches.

The convention envisages developing international cooperation in ensuring security of spectators at sports events and preventing acts of violence and public disorders. One of the measures will be the creation of a committee on security and protection at sports events.

The document will enter into force when three members of the Council of Europe agree to undertake commitments on its fulfillment. The convention has been already signed by 23 states and ratified by Monaco and France. Russia signed the convention in Saint-Denis on July 2, 2016.

