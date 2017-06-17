Russian government backs Council of Europe’s convention on security of sports events

Start of FIFA Confederations Cup is great holiday for Russia — sports ministerSport June 17, 10:40
Helmut Kohl to be remembered as advocate of German-Russian friendly relations — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 16, 21:15
Russian PM invites Belarusian counterpart to Confederations Cup opening matchSport June 16, 20:17
Everything you need to know about 2017 Confederations Cup in RussiaSport June 16, 20:14
Brazil and Russia to expand political dialogue — presidentWorld June 16, 19:44
Russian watchdog shuts down five illegal children’s holiday campsSociety & Culture June 16, 19:35
Russia and Belarus to decide on single oil and gas market by yearendBusiness & Economy June 16, 19:06
Russian men’s epee team triumphs at European fencing championshipsSport June 16, 18:49
Russia allows employed drivers from Belarus to use national driving licensesRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 16, 18:47
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has ordered the government to submit to the president for further ratification by the State Duma a convention of the Council of Europe on an integrated approach to security during sports events, including football matches.
The convention envisages developing international cooperation in ensuring security of spectators at sports events and preventing acts of violence and public disorders. One of the measures will be the creation of a committee on security and protection at sports events.
The document will enter into force when three members of the Council of Europe agree to undertake commitments on its fulfillment. The convention has been already signed by 23 states and ratified by Monaco and France. Russia signed the convention in Saint-Denis on July 2, 2016.