Russia’s Kazan beefs up security for Confederations Cup

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. Authorities in Kazan, in western Russia’s Tatarstan republic, have tightened security for the FIFA Confederations Cup, which kicks off on Saturday.

Police officers have undergone special training before the event. Personnel of the Federal Security Service will be on duty round-the-clock at bus stations and the Kazan Arena stadium has been equipped by unique video cameras.

Tatarstan’s Interior Minister Artyom Khokhorin has stressed that the region is ready to host the Confederations Cup. "In general, we are ready to host the Confederations Cup - from June 1 the personnel of the Interior Ministry in the Republic of Tatarstan has been on alert and additional forces have arrived," he told TASS.

The Interior Ministry jointly with private security agencies and security services has taken control over stadiums, hotels and transport. Besides police, more than 200 staff members of Tatarstan’s Emergencies Ministry and representatives of city services will ensure security.

Security has been also beefed up at the Kazan International Airport.

The FIFA Confederations Cup is viewed by experts as a rehearsal for the organizers, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup. This year’s tournament will be held between June 17 and July 2 in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.

Kazan will host four matches, including the semi-final. The tournaments will be held at the 45,000-seat Kazan Arena, which was built in 2013.