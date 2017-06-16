Back to Main page
Russian PM invites Belarusian counterpart to Confederations Cup opening match

Sport
June 16, 20:17 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The Confederations Cup will take place on June 17 to July 2

© Piotr Kovalev/TASS

Read also

Everything you need to know about 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has invited the Belarusian delegation led by his counterpart Andrei Kobyakov to the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup’s opening match involving Russia and New Zealand, which will take place in St. Petersburg on June 17. "I invite our Belarusian friends to come and support Russia’s team, if they have time," Medvedev said at a press conference following a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

The Russian prime minister noted that the Belarusian national football team had played against New Zealand some time ago and "was quite successful." "Let us see the Russian team play," he added.

"We have been making thorough preparations for this international event," Medvedev pointed out while speaking about the Confederations Cup. "The organizers have done everything possible to make it interesting and create comfortable conditions for all," he added.

The Confederations Cup will take place on June 17 to July 2. Group A features hosts Russia, as well as New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico. Group B includes Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon. Matches are going to be played in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.

