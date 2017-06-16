Russian men’s epee team triumphs at European fencing championships

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Russian men’s epee team has triumphed at the European fencing championships being held in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

In the final match Russia defeated Ukraine 33:32, while the Czech Republic won the third-place match against Germany 23:22.

Men’s epee team secured Russia’s seventh medal at the tournament.

The European fencing championships will conclude on June 17.