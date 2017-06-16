Mayor says Moscow completes preparations for Confederations Cup

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Moscow’s authorities have done everything for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup to become a success, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday after visiting the Spartak stadium and a media center launched a few days ago. The mayor also examined the stadium’s security system and evaluated the work aimed at the gentrification of the nearby area.

"Moscow has done everything it could, now everything will depend on you and the footballers," the Moscow mayor said addressing the volunteers working at the media center.

"We have launched another media center in the House of the Unions, not far from the Kremlin, so no one will have to cover large distances," Sobyanin said while talking to foreign reporters.

A media center for reporters who failed to receive an accreditation opened in the Column Hall of the House of the Unions on June 15. The center may seat 80 reporters, while around 30 volunteers will assist them.

Such media centers have also been launched in other host cities - St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi.

The Confederations Cup will take place on June 17 to July 2. Group A features hosts Russia, as well as New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico. Group B includes Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon. Matches are going to be played in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.

Moscow’s Spartak stadium will host four matches. On June 18, Cameroon will play Chile, on July 21 Russia will face Portugal, on June 25 Chile will play against Australia, while on July 2, the third-place match will take place there.