Putin to visit Confederations Cup opening game

Sport
June 16, 14:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The opening match of the FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup is due in St. Petersburg on June 17

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 17 will visit the first match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, in which Russia will clash with New Zealand, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"As far as I know, thorough preparations have been made. Russia has vast experience of hosting such events. There is every reason to expect all will be a success, at an appropriately high level," Peskov.

Russia ready to host FIFA Confederations Cup, senior official says

Team Russia arrives in Petersburg to face New Zealand in Confederations Cup match

Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup

FIFA to step up anti-discriminantion mechanism during Confederations Cup

Confederations Cup visitors to see hero-knights’ races, taste Tatar cuisine in Kazan

FIFA welcomes 2017 Confederations Cup’s free travel program for fans

Moscow subway to host ‘Table Football’ contests ahead of 2017 Confederations Cup

Graffiti rendition of Cristiano Ronaldo appears near Team Portugal’s hotel in Russia

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to win FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia

Asked about the Kremlin’s opinion of progress in preparations for the 2018 World Football Cup, Peskov said that large-scale work was proceeding as scheduled.

"The president looks into this matter quite often. He gets reports from those in charge. For now all is proceeding well," he added.

The opening match of the FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup is due in St. Petersburg on June 17.

Russia will host the Confederations Cup on June 17 - July 2. In Group A Russia will play New Zealand in St. Petersburg on June 17, Portugal in Moscow on June 21 and Mexico in Kazan on June 24. Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon are in Group B. Two pairs of the best teams identified in the group tournaments will then play in the semifinals. The Confederations Cup’s final is due in St. Petersburg on July 2.

Putin rooting for Russian football team

