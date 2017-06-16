Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FIFA President Infantino to attend opening of 2017 Confederations Cup

Sport
June 16, 14:03 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 16:00 local time (1:00 p.m. GMT) at the recently built St. Petersburg Arena

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/Orlando Barría

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS, Oleg Koshelev, Yevgeny Ionov/. FIFA President Gianni Infantino is coming to Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg on Saturday for the opening of the 2017 Confederations Cup, FIFA press service told TASS on Friday.

The FIFA president will attend the official opening ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 16:00 local time (1:00 p.m. GMT) at the recently built St. Petersburg Arena and will stay to watch the tournament’s first match, which will be played between hosts Russia and team New Zealand at 18:00 local time.

Read also

Russia ready to host FIFA Confederations Cup, senior official says

Team Russia arrives in Petersburg to face New Zealand in Confederations Cup match

FIFA welcomes 2017 Confederations Cup’s free travel program for fans

Russian Emergencies Ministry ready to ensure security at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

Russia offers warm reception for all guests coming to 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

2017 FIFA Confederations Cup’s opening ceremony in Russia to feature over 1,500 people

The national football team of New Zealand arrived at the arena on Friday noon to test the pitch of the stadium and then shared their opinion about the facility at a news conference expressing their satisfaction with the playing turf.

The over 68,000-seat capacity stadium designed to host the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches was laid down in the western portion of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007. The construction project was amended three times: in 2008, 2010 and 2013.

The new football arena in St. Petersburg will be hosting the opening and final matches of the Confederations Cup, also dubbed as the Tournament of Champions.

The FIFA Confederations Cup is viewed by experts as a rehearsal for the organizers, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup. This year’s tournament will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

Gallery
12 photo

Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
FIFA
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Top diplomat comments on al-Baghdadi's alleged death in Syria
2
Russia at final stage of developing advanced electronic warfare system
3
IS top leader may have been killed by Russian airstrike in Syria
4
Lavrov says Moscow worried US may be shielding Nusra militants from strikes
5
Young female cancer patient rushed to hospital after video complaint to Putin
6
Russian missile carriers fly over Baltic Sea with NATO fighter aircraft
7
Germany’s football squad arrives in Sochi for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
TOP STORIES
Реклама