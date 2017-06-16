Maradona to deliver message against discrimination in football

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. Legendary Argentinian football forward Diego Maradona will deliver a message on Saturday on the inadmissibility of racism and discrimination manifestations in football, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said on Friday.

Among other tools, FIFA is fighting against discrimination also with the help "of an outstanding pool of football legends from Latin America," Samoura said addressing a news conference in St. Petersburg before the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, which kicks off in Russia on Saturday.

"Cafu has been one of the legends that we have been working with very closely to promote the events [on the fight against discrimination)]" she said. "I was with him a few weeks ago interacting with fans."

"Also, we will hear tomorrow a message on the fight against discrimination and racism from Maradona," the FIFA secretary general added.

Security and fans behavior before, during and after football matches is in particular global focus as is Russia is currently set to host the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and continues preparing for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA Confederations Cup, dubbed the ‘Tournament of Champions,’ is also viewed by experts as just a rehearsal, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup.

This year’s tournament will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.