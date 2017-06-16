Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Maradona to deliver message against discrimination in football

Sport
June 16, 13:42 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The FIFA Confederations Cup is also viewed by experts as a rehearsal, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup

Share
1 pages in this article
Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona

© EPA/MARISCAL

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. Legendary Argentinian football forward Diego Maradona will deliver a message on Saturday on the inadmissibility of racism and discrimination manifestations in football, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said on Friday.

Read also

Diego Maradona supports idea of 48-team format at FIFA World Cups

Among other tools, FIFA is fighting against discrimination also with the help "of an outstanding pool of football legends from Latin America," Samoura said addressing a news conference in St. Petersburg before the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, which kicks off in Russia on Saturday.

"Cafu has been one of the legends that we have been working with very closely to promote the events [on the fight against discrimination)]" she said. "I was with him a few weeks ago interacting with fans."

"Also, we will hear tomorrow a message on the fight against discrimination and racism from Maradona," the FIFA secretary general added.

Security and fans behavior before, during and after football matches is in particular global focus as is Russia is currently set to host the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and continues preparing for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Read also

FIFA to step up anti-discriminantion mechanism during Confederations Cup

The FIFA Confederations Cup, dubbed the ‘Tournament of Champions,’ is also viewed by experts as just a rehearsal, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup.

This year’s tournament will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Football
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
Infographics
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Top diplomat comments on al-Baghdadi's alleged death in Syria
2
Russia at final stage of developing advanced electronic warfare system
3
IS top leader may have been killed by Russian airstrike in Syria
4
Lavrov says Moscow worried US may be shielding Nusra militants from strikes
5
Young female cancer patient rushed to hospital after video complaint to Putin
6
Russian missile carriers fly over Baltic Sea with NATO fighter aircraft
7
Germany’s football squad arrives in Sochi for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
TOP STORIES
Реклама