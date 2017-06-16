Russia ready to host FIFA Confederations Cup, senior official says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russia is ready to host the FIFA Confederations Cup, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Russia-2018 organizing committee, Vitaly Mutko, said at a news conference.

The FIFA Confederations Cup will run from June 17 to July 12 in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi.

"Today is a very important day, as we are on the threshold of a football event: a tournament of champions. Russia, who promised the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to prepare for the cup, is ready for it," Mutko said.

"Stadiums and hotels are ready, and all security measures have been taken. Additional services like visa-free regime for ticket holders were also prepared. This scheme works, and football fans are already arriving. In addition, special trains are used, and cities opted for a free travel," Mutko said.

The senior official stressed that all teams have everything they need to prepare for the first games.

"The world’s strongest football players will take part in the games, and we are looking forward for the tournament to start," Mutko concluded.

On Saturday, the national teams of Russia and New Zealand will play in the tournament’s first game in St. Petersburg.