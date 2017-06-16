Back to Main page
Russia ready to host FIFA Confederations Cup, senior official says

Sport
June 16, 12:59 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The FIFA Confederations Cup will run from June 17 to July 12 in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi

© Artur Lebedev/ТАSS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russia is ready to host the FIFA Confederations Cup, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Russia-2018 organizing committee, Vitaly Mutko, said at a news conference.

The FIFA Confederations Cup will run from June 17 to July 12 in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi.

"Today is a very important day, as we are on the threshold of a football event: a tournament of champions. Russia, who promised the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to prepare for the cup, is ready for it," Mutko said.

"Stadiums and hotels are ready, and all security measures have been taken. Additional services like visa-free regime for ticket holders were also prepared. This scheme works, and football fans are already arriving. In addition, special trains are used, and cities opted for a free travel," Mutko said.

