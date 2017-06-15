Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sochi airport ready to accept up to 2,900 passengers per hour ahead of Confederations Cup

Sport
June 15, 20:25 UTC+3 SOCHI

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will run from June 17 to July 2

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, June 15. /TASS/. Sochi International Airport has increased its acceptance rate by 400 passengers per hour and now can serve up to 2,900 passengers who use both domestic and international airlines, the press service of Basel Aero’s (the company that operates Kuban airports) reported Thursday.

Gallery
12 photo

Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup

"During the FIFA Confederations Cup, it is planned to distribute arrival and departure passenger flow in a reverse way. Besides, the whole airport terminal, including the VIP terminal, will be used to serve passengers. Thus, the airport’s acceptance rate will increase by 400 passengers per hour to 2,900 passengers using both domestic and international airlines," the company reported.

Basel Aero noted that to provide transport security the airport developed special routes for football fans and teams so they won’t have to run into other passengers. The Retro-VIP terminal, which is located near the main terminal, will be used for sportsmen arriving and departing via domestic airlines. Teams that use international airlines will have to pass a special preflight inspection zone.

The new scheme was already used for the German and Australian national teams who arrived from Frankfurt am Main and Moscow (Domodedovo International Airport). On June 19, the airport will accept New Zealand’s and Mexico’s national teams, and on June 23, the Cameroonian and German national teams.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will run from June 17 to July 2, 2017, in Russia. Sochi’s Fisht Stadium will host three group-stage games: Australia - Germany (June 19), Mexico - New Zealand (June 21) and Germany - Cameroon (June 25), as well as the semi-finals on June 29.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian missile carriers fly over Baltic Sea with NATO fighter aircraft
2
US may attack Syrian troops with multiple rocket launchers — Russian Defense Ministry
3
World's most influential journals for 2017 unveiled in the Journal Citation Reports
4
Germany’s football squad arrives in Sochi for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
5
Putin not surprised at US Senate's crusade to tighten sanctions against Russia
6
Putin ready to provide political asylum to former FBI director
7
Press review: Trump weighs telling Mueller 'Your're fired' and Russia to fight meddling
TOP STORIES
Реклама