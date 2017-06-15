Sochi airport ready to accept up to 2,900 passengers per hour ahead of Confederations Cup

SOCHI, June 15. /TASS/. Sochi International Airport has increased its acceptance rate by 400 passengers per hour and now can serve up to 2,900 passengers who use both domestic and international airlines, the press service of Basel Aero’s (the company that operates Kuban airports) reported Thursday.

"During the FIFA Confederations Cup, it is planned to distribute arrival and departure passenger flow in a reverse way. Besides, the whole airport terminal, including the VIP terminal, will be used to serve passengers. Thus, the airport’s acceptance rate will increase by 400 passengers per hour to 2,900 passengers using both domestic and international airlines," the company reported.

Basel Aero noted that to provide transport security the airport developed special routes for football fans and teams so they won’t have to run into other passengers. The Retro-VIP terminal, which is located near the main terminal, will be used for sportsmen arriving and departing via domestic airlines. Teams that use international airlines will have to pass a special preflight inspection zone.

The new scheme was already used for the German and Australian national teams who arrived from Frankfurt am Main and Moscow (Domodedovo International Airport). On June 19, the airport will accept New Zealand’s and Mexico’s national teams, and on June 23, the Cameroonian and German national teams.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will run from June 17 to July 2, 2017, in Russia. Sochi’s Fisht Stadium will host three group-stage games: Australia - Germany (June 19), Mexico - New Zealand (June 21) and Germany - Cameroon (June 25), as well as the semi-finals on June 29.