People from over 1,700 Russian towns apply for FAN-IDs ahead of Confederations Cup

Sport
June 15, 19:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

FAN-IDs give foreign nationals an opportunity to enter Russia without a visa ten days before the first match of the Confederations Cup

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. People from more than 1,700 Russian towns have applied for FAN-IDs ahead of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, the press service of the Ministry of Communications and Mass Media said in a statement.

Most applications came from St. Petersburg, Moscow, Kazan, Sochi, Nizhny Novgorod, Krasnodar, Samara, Yekaterinburg, Perm and Ufa.

"Most of the fans have already received their FAN-IDs," said Andrei Romankov, Deputy Director of the Strategic Projects Department at the Ministry of Communications and Mass Media. "People can get their FAN-IDs at pick-up points in the host cities, as well as by post. The IDs are delivered to specific post offices in 52 towns," he added.

The Confederations Cup will take place from June 17 to July 2. Group A features hosts Russia, as well as New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico. Group B includes Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon. Matches are going to be played in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.

Fans need to receive FAN-IDs - identification cards provided for free - apart from tickets for matches. FAN-IDs will particularly give foreign nationals an opportunity to enter Russia without a visa ten days before the first match of the Confederations Cup and leave the country ten days after the last match.

