Team Russia arrives in Petersburg to face New Zealand in Confederations Cup match

Sport
June 15, 18:32 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

On June 17, the first match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, involving Russia and New Zealand, will take place at the St. Petersburg Stadium

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Russia’s national football team has arrived in the city of St. Petersburg, a TASS correspondent reported.

New Zealand’s football team

New Zealand’s football squad arrives in Russia for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

The weather in the city is fine, with sunny skies and temperatures of plus 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit).

On Saturday, June 17, the first match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, involving Russia and New Zealand, will take place at the St. Petersburg Stadium.

The Confederations Cup will last until July 2. Group A features hosts Russia, as well as New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico. Group B includes Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon. Matches are going to be played in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.

2018 World Cup in Russia
