Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup

Sport
June 15, 18:44 UTC+3

2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan

Zabivaka the Wolf, the 2018 FIFA World Cup official mascot, at the opening of a football exhibition at Vorobyovy Gory station of the Moscow Metro ahead of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
© Mikhail Pochuyev/TASS
Otkrytie Arena, or Spartak Stadium in Moscow, one of the 2017 Confederations Cup venues
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
A view of Saint Petersburg Arena ahead of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Saint-Petersburg Arena at the Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg, one of the 2017 Confederations Cup venues
© EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Wolf Zabivaka, the official mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
A family by a 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup branded bus at a public transport stop in Sochi, one of the host cities for the tournament
© Artur Lebedev/TASS
Park in Sochi, one of the host cities for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
© Artur Lebedev/TASS
2017 FIFA Confederations Cup accreditation centre in St. Petersburg
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Zabivaka the Wolf, the 2018 FIFA World Cup official mascot, in Moscow metro
© Mikhail Pochuyev/TASS
A football exhibition at Vorobyovy Gory station of the Moscow Metro ahead of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
© Mikhail Pochuyev/TASS
Wolf Zabivaka, the official mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in Manezhnaya Square, Moscow
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A map showing the location of 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup facilities in front of the Central Railway Station in Kazan
© Maxim Tumanov/TASS
The FIFA Confederations Cup, dubbed the ‘Tournament of Champions,’ is viewed by experts as a rehearsal, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup. 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan. Participants in this year’s tournament are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

