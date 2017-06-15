Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup

Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations CupSport June 15, 18:44
Russia’s FSB praises cyber security cooperationRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 18:41
Russian missile carriers fly over Baltic Sea with NATO fighter aircraftMilitary & Defense June 15, 18:34
Team Russia arrives in Petersburg to face New Zealand in Confederations Cup matchSport June 15, 18:32
US may attack Syrian troops with multiple rocket launchers — Russian Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense June 15, 18:27
Putin says he never forgets deceit, but avoids making a fuss about itRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 18:23
Relations with US stabilize at very low level — Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 17:37
Putin rooting for Russian football teamSport June 15, 16:58
Putin stresses leader’s authority should be judged by dedication, not firm handshakeRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 16:20
The FIFA Confederations Cup, dubbed the ‘Tournament of Champions,’ is viewed by experts as a rehearsal, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup. 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan. Participants in this year’s tournament are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.