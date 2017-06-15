Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup

Zabivaka the Wolf, the 2018 FIFA World Cup official mascot, at the opening of a football exhibition at Vorobyovy Gory station of the Moscow Metro ahead of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup © Mikhail Pochuyev/TASS

The FIFA Confederations Cup, dubbed the ‘Tournament of Champions,’ is viewed by experts as a rehearsal, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup. 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan. Participants in this year’s tournament are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.