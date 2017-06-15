Back to Main page
Russia’s Sharapova invited to WTA Stanford tournament

Sport
June 15, 14:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The tournament will take place at Stanford University on July 31 to August 6

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova has been invited to participate in the WTA tournament in Stanford, California, the tournament’s press service said.

The tournament will take place at Stanford University on July 31 to August 6.

According to earlier reports, Sharapova will not be able to take part in the Wimbledon tournament on July 3-16 and the Birmingham tournament on July 17-25 due to injury.

The tennis player was initially set to serve a two-year suspension for violating anti-doping regulations starting January 26, 2016. However, the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on October 4, 2016 to cut her suspension term from 24 to 15 months.

Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006. She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

Sharapova made her tour return in April at Stuttgart, reaching the semi-finals. She also participated in the Madrid Open where she lost in the second round, and retired injured from her second round match at the Rome Masters.

Sharapova already played in Stanford three times, entering the final in 2010, when she lost to Viktoria Azarenka.

