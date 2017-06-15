Back to Main page
Germany’s football squad arrives in Sochi for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

Sport
June 15, 14:02 UTC+3 SOCHI

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup kicks off on Saturday

SOCHI, June 15. /TASS/. German footballers and training staff have arrived in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi to compete in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Reigning world champions Germany had defeated San Marino 7-0 in first round of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers days before arriving in Russia. The team tops Group C with 18 points.

Graffiti rendition of Cristiano Ronaldo appears near Team Portugal’s hotel in Russia

It is the third time Germany takes part in Confederations Cups. In 1999, it failed to pass through the preliminary rounds, but was third in 2005.

Russia is currently at the final countdown to the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, which kicks off on Saturday in four cities, namely St. Petersburg, Moscow, Sochi and Kazan. The FIFA Confederations Cup, dubbed the ‘Tournament of Champions,’ will be held between June 17 and July 2 in Russia and is also viewed by experts as just a rehearsal, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

Sochi is due to host four matches, including a semifinal, at the 47,000-seat Fisht stadium built in 2013.

