Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Graffiti painting of Cristiano Ronaldo appears near Team Portugal’s hotel in Russia

Sport
June 15, 8:09 UTC+3 KAZAN

The painting’s size is about 300 square meters, it is the height of a three-storey building

Share
1 pages in this article
© Guliya Kerlin/TASS

KAZAN, June 14. /TASS/. A graffiti painting of famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has appeared on a house wall near the hotel where Portugal’s national team is staying in Russia’s city of Kazan.

"The guys were painting and I helped them when they were working at height," industrial climber Dmitry Chalov said. "It took them five days to create the graffiti. I believe they made it so that Ronaldo could see the painting when he looks out of his hotel window," he added.

Read also

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to win FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia

The painting’s size is about 300 square meters, it is the height of a three-storey building. Painters used 20 colors of facade paint to create the graffiti.

On Wednesday evening, Team Portugal arrived in Kazan to participate in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup. The team, included in Group A, will play Mexico (in Kazan on June 18), Russia (in Moscow on June 21) and New Zealand (in St. Petersburg on June 24).

Real Madrid player Ronaldo, 32, is the most decorated footballer in his team. He has won five league titles, four UEFA Champions League titles and one UEFA European Championship, as well as four European Golden Shoes. However, this is the first time that Ronaldo is going to take part in the FIFA Confederations Cup.

The tournament will take place in Russia from June 17 to July 2. Group A will feature hosts Russia, as well as New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico. Group B will include Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon. Matches will be played in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Malaysian air force plane missing, search and rescue mission launched — media
2
Graffiti painting of Cristiano Ronaldo appears near Team Portugal’s hotel in Russia
3
Putin to answer questions of Russians during his 15th Q&A marathon
4
Kamaz truck driver dies in fire at carrier rocket stage drop zone
5
Team Mexico arrives in Russia to take part in FIFA2017 Confederations Cup
6
No harassment of gays in Russia, Putin says in interview with Oliver Stone
7
Bangladesh Defense Ministry to purchase five Russian military transport helicopters
TOP STORIES
Реклама