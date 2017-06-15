Graffiti painting of Cristiano Ronaldo appears near Team Portugal’s hotel in Russia

KAZAN, June 14. /TASS/. A graffiti painting of famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has appeared on a house wall near the hotel where Portugal’s national team is staying in Russia’s city of Kazan.

"The guys were painting and I helped them when they were working at height," industrial climber Dmitry Chalov said. "It took them five days to create the graffiti. I believe they made it so that Ronaldo could see the painting when he looks out of his hotel window," he added.

The painting’s size is about 300 square meters, it is the height of a three-storey building. Painters used 20 colors of facade paint to create the graffiti.

On Wednesday evening, Team Portugal arrived in Kazan to participate in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup. The team, included in Group A, will play Mexico (in Kazan on June 18), Russia (in Moscow on June 21) and New Zealand (in St. Petersburg on June 24).

Real Madrid player Ronaldo, 32, is the most decorated footballer in his team. He has won five league titles, four UEFA Champions League titles and one UEFA European Championship, as well as four European Golden Shoes. However, this is the first time that Ronaldo is going to take part in the FIFA Confederations Cup.

The tournament will take place in Russia from June 17 to July 2. Group A will feature hosts Russia, as well as New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico. Group B will include Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon. Matches will be played in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.