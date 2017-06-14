FIFA to step up anti-discriminantion mechanism during Confederations Cup

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) will step up anti-discrimination mechanisms during the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia, FIFA said in a statement.

According to FIFA, the Russian-hosted Confederations Cup will be the first official tournament during which a three-step procedure will be used in case of discriminatory incidents, while anti-discrimination observers will be deployed at all matches.

"Referees will have the authority to first stop the match and request a public announcement to insist that the discriminatory behavior cease, to then suspend the match until the behavior stops following another warning announcement, and finally, if the behaviour still persists, to decide to abandon the match," the statement reads.

"The work that has been carried out in FIFA World Cup qualifier matches in all confederations will now also be implemented for the first time in a FIFA tournament. Together with the possibility to apply the three-step procedure, these are ground-breaking changes in the global fight against discrimination that will mark the 2017 edition of the FIFA Confederations Cup," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. "Both initiatives are extra tools for the referees and match officials to prevent discriminatory attitudes and ensure that the atmosphere in the stadium is one of fair play and respect," he added.

"We are pleased that Russia has been entrusted with the mission to become the first host country of the Confederations Cup and the World Cup to implement such initiatives with the aim of making world football better. This is a very honourable role and a big responsibility, and we are confident that the forthcoming Tournament of Champions will be held in an atmosphere of celebration and hospitality towards all guests and teams of the Confederations Cup," Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Chairman Vitaly Mutko pointed out.

Should any discriminatory incidents occur during a match, the evidence collected by the match observers will be forwarded to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee for review and potential action. Furthermore, the match observers will support operational staff in resolving incidents of discrimination before and during the matches by being directly in touch with security personnel.