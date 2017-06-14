Team Cameroon arrives in Russia to participate in FIFA Confederations Cup

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Cameroon national football team has arrived in Russia to participate in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, a TASS correspondent reported.

The team’s plane landed at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on Wednesday.

Team Cameroon, included in Group B, is scheduled to play Chile, Germany and Australia. Its first match against Chile will take place on June 18 at Moscow’s Spartak stadium.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will take place in Russia from June 17 to July 2. Group A will feature hosts Russia, as well as New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico. Group B will include Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon. Matches will be played in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.