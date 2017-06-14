Back to Main page
Russian boxing team says will not boycott European championship in Ukraine

June 14, 19:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Ukrainian authorities have not allowed Russian boxer Georgy Kushitashvili to enter the country

Read also

Ukraine denies entry for Russian boxing team members at European Championship

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian national boxing team will not boycott the European championship in Kharkov, northeast Ukraine, after the Ukrainian authorities’ refusal to allow the boxer Georgy Kushitashvili to enter the country, the Secretary General of the Russian Boxing Federation, Umar Kremlev told TASS on Wednesday.

Kushitashvili, the press secretary of the federation Vlada Romanova and a number of fans were detained by the Ukrainian police somewhat earlier after getting to Kharkov by train.

"We’re not considering an option like that (boycotting the championship)," Kremlev said. "Our task is to perform there and get selected for the world championship."

The championship will take place in Kharkov from June 16 through to June 24.

