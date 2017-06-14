Back to Main page
Ban Ki-moon offered to head IOC Ethics Commission

Sport
June 14, 15:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The International Olympics Committee’s Executive Board has proposed ex-UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon as the new Chair of the IOC’s Ethics Commission, the committee’s press service reported.

The proposal will be put for vote at the 13th IOC Session in Lima, Peru, on September 22. If the IOC members vote for Ban Ki-moon, he will replace the current Chair of the Ethics Commission, Senegalese Youssoupha Ndiaye.

"I am deeply honoured to be nominated as the Chair of the IOC’s Ethics Commission and accept the position with a sense of humility and responsibility. The United Nations and the International Olympic Committee have had a close working relationship over many years with both organisations contributing to building a peaceful and better world. In working closely under the principles of the IOC movement, I will do my best to enhance the accountability and transparency of the IOC," Ban Ki-moon said.

Ban Ki-moon was UN Secretary-General from 2007 to 2016. The IOC Ethic Commission was established in 1999 as an independent entity within the IOC.

TOP STORIES
