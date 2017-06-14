Ukraine denies entry for Russian boxing team members at European Championship

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Eight people from a Russian boxing delegation heading for the European Boxing Championship in Ukraine were denied entry to the country and were turned away, Vlada Romanova, a spokesperson for the Russian Boxing Federation, told TASS on Wednesday.

The 2017 EUBC European Boxing Championship has been scheduled to be held in the Ukrainian city of Kharkov between June 16 and 26.

According to earlier reports, Russian boxer Georgy Kushitashvili along with Vlada Romanova, two journalists and several supporting staff from the Russian boxing delegation were detained after their train arrived in Kharkov and denied to enter the country.

"We were denied to enter the territory of Ukraine because we had previously paid visits to Crimea," Romanova said in an interview with TASS. "As of now, a total of eight people, including boxer Kushitashvili, will be sent back to Russia."

Umar Kremlev, the president of the Russian Boxing Federation, told TASS earlier that the Ukrainian organizers of the European boxing tournament had initially provided the Russian delegation with all necessary guarantees regarding security and Russia’s participation in the event.

"The Ukrainian side is discrediting itself," Kremlev told TASS. "We see no reasons why our delegation should be treated this way and still have no official response from Ukraine."