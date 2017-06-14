Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine denies entry for Russian boxing team members at European Championship

Sport
June 14, 14:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 2017 EUBC European Boxing Championship will be held in the Ukrainian city of Kharkov between June 16 and 26

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Eight people from a Russian boxing delegation heading for the European Boxing Championship in Ukraine were denied entry to the country and were turned away, Vlada Romanova, a spokesperson for the Russian Boxing Federation, told TASS on Wednesday.

Read also
Kiev’s international airport Borispol

Ukraine’s border guards refuse entry to Russian fans heading to Kiev for Eurovision

The 2017 EUBC European Boxing Championship has been scheduled to be held in the Ukrainian city of Kharkov between June 16 and 26.

According to earlier reports, Russian boxer Georgy Kushitashvili along with Vlada Romanova, two journalists and several supporting staff from the Russian boxing delegation were detained after their train arrived in Kharkov and denied to enter the country.

"We were denied to enter the territory of Ukraine because we had previously paid visits to Crimea," Romanova said in an interview with TASS. "As of now, a total of eight people, including boxer Kushitashvili, will be sent back to Russia."

Umar Kremlev, the president of the Russian Boxing Federation, told TASS earlier that the Ukrainian organizers of the European boxing tournament had initially provided the Russian delegation with all necessary guarantees regarding security and Russia’s participation in the event.

"The Ukrainian side is discrediting itself," Kremlev told TASS. "We see no reasons why our delegation should be treated this way and still have no official response from Ukraine."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s modernized strategic bombers to get protection from all types of missiles
2
Press review: Trump weighs telling Mueller 'Your're fired' and Russia to fight meddling
3
Snowden’s arrival in Russia took Moscow by surprise, Putin says
4
Ukraine denies entry for Russian boxing team members at European Championship
5
US ambassador to Qatar steps down
6
Russian Pacific Fleet flagship back at home port after 11,000-mile voyage
7
Kremlin would not like relations with US to nosedive into sanctions
TOP STORIES
Реклама