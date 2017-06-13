Confederations Cup visitors to see hero-knights’ races, taste Tatar cuisine in Kazan

KAZAN, June 13. /TASS/. A new gastronomical tour, ‘A Cauldron of Tastes’, will be launched in the city of Kazan, the capital of Russia’s constituent republic of Tatarstan in time for the start of the Confederations Cup tournament, the press service of the Tatarstani state committee for tourism said on Tuesday.

"During the Confederations Cup tournament in Kazan, the tourists will be offered a choice of specialized tours in Russian and English," a spokesperson for the press service said. "The Cauldron of Tastes is a gastronomical bus tour of Kazan that will familiarize the visitors with Tatar national cuisine."

The tour includes calling into a museum of Tatar cuisine on the Tugan Avalim (Native Village) compound, which has a special sight - an exhibition highlighting the echpochmak Tatar national cakes. This extremely popular local meal consists of butter-yeast dough, meat and potatoes fried with onions.

Kazan will host a FISHKA gastronomical fish week during the Confederation Cup tournament. The very name of the event is consonant with two things - fish and, on top of that, the Russian colloquialism for something unexpected, surprisingly remarkable and revealing.

In an open-air public action that will take place on June 17, the organizers of the feast will cook a thousand liters of the traditional ukha fish soup from locally produced fish and each visitors will have an opportunity to taste it for free.

Also, the Tatarstani travel and tourism industry offers specialized extreme tours to the guests of the football tournament, who will be able to take part in horse-racing, to have a car-racing ride on a motordrome, to swim in one of the numerous pristine local lakes, or to put on a national Tatar costume and try oneself in the role of a cameleer.

In the Great Bulgar, a place 140 km away from Kazan, that used to be capital of the ancient kingdom of Volgan Bulgaria, anyone will a fancy for historical reenactments will have a chance to take part in the hero-knights races and to try on the real combat armor.

Sergei Ivanov, the chairman of Tatarstan’s Committee for Tourism says about 150,000 tourists are expected in Kazan during the Confederation Cup matches, which is 35% to 40% more than during a regular tourist season.

The Chileans and the Germans will make up the majority of football fans. Also, there will be many Mexicans.

Experts working for the tourism committee will do opinion research among the visitors during the tournament. One of its objective is to establish how much money the tourists will have spent.