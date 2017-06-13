Back to Main page
Back to Main page
FIFA welcomes 2017 Confederations Cup's free travel program for fans

Sport
June 13, 20:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia will host the Confederations Cup on June 17 through July 2

© Mikhail Pochuev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. International football federation FIFA has welcomed the program for sports fans’ free travel to the sites of 2017 Confederations Cup matches, the general director of the Russia-2018 World Football Cup organizing committee Aleksei Sorokin told a TASS news conference on Tuesday.

"FIFA’s response (to the Russian initiative to grant fans free trips to the 2017 Confederations Cup matches - TASS) has been positive all along. This is an old-time initiative of ours. We provided the guarantees at the bidding phase. They turned out very helpful. We are very grateful to the government and the Transport Ministry for accomplishing what originally looked incredibly hard to implement. The idea is now taking specific shape," Sorokin said.

"Far from all members of the football community believed it would be possible," Sorokin went on to say." The technical guarantees were extremely complicated. Today everybody is extremely positive about this initiative, which gives fans a chance to plan trips, to save money and to travel from city to city with comfort. Intra-city transport will be in great demand, too."

"We must say special thanks to each of the host cities. The system is very simple. It implies no extra electronic gadgets. It is very convenient for all ticket holders. The World Cup will attract still more foreign fans who will be moving from city to city and inside the cities. All comments have been positive," Sorokin said.

Security measures during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will be provided at the highest possible level, he added. 

"Excessive measures on the organization of security have been implied by all relevant departments and structures," Sorokin said. "We (the organizers) are confident that the security will be provided at the highest possible level."

Russia will host the Confederations Cup on June 17 through July 2. The matches will be played in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan. Russia, New Zealand, Mexico, Portugal, Chile, Australia, Cameroon and Germany will participate.

2018 World Cup in Russia
