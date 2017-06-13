Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Organizing Committee says 70% of tickets for FIFA Confederations Cup already sold

Sport
June 13, 18:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Tickets for matches involving Team Russia are in the highest demand

© Peter Kovalev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 13, /TASS/. Around 70% of tickets for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup have already been sold, Director General of the Russia-2018 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Alexei Sorokin told reporters.

"There are some tickets available, but no more than 30%," he said. "This is normal for a Confederations Cup tournament, as we do not know yet who will enter the semifinals and final, and who will play the third-place match," he added. "As far as the Confederations Cup is concerned, tickets are never sold out. In our case, tickets for matches involving Team Russia are in the highest demand," Sorokin pointed out.

Apart from tickets, fans will have to receive the so-called FAN-IDs, identification cards provided for free. Every fan should obtain such card after purchasing tickets. FAN-IDs will give foreign nationals an opportunity to enter Russia without a visa ten days before the first match of the Confederations Cup and leave the country ten days after the last match.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will take place in Russia from June 17 to July 2. Group A will feature hosts Russia, as well as New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico. Group B will include Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon. Matches will be played in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.

Confederations Cup ticket sales

In mid-April, FIFA announced the launch of the last-minute ticket sales phase ahead of the Confederations Cup stating that over 212,000 tickets had been already sold.

Ticket prices for the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup were announced in Moscow on July 5, 2016, after the board meeting of the Russia-2018 Local Organizing Committee, attended by FIFA officials. The first stage of ticket sales for the Confederations Cup was launched on December 9, 2016, and closed on January 19.

Ticket prices for FIFA Confederations and World Cup tournaments are usually divided into three categories, while the global football organization visas the price for each category. A special fourth category, which is the cheapest one, was introduced by FIFA and was reserved for residents of host country Russia, who were able to apply for FIFA Confederations Cup Russia group-match tickets starting at 960 rubles ($17).

