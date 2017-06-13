Fans can pay for food, drinks at Confederations Cup matches with Visa bracelets

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Sports fans visiting FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup matches will be able to use bracelets and wrings issued jointly by the Visa system and Alfa-bank to pay for food and drinks.

"Sports fans go to the stadiums to enjoy the game. Cash settlements on such occasions is a waste of time," Visa’s CEO in Russia Yekaterina Petelina said.

Payment bracelets created on the basis of NFC technology (Near Field Communication) will be on sale for sports fans at Visa kiosks at the stadiums. Replenishing the balance will be possible with a plastic card at any of the 1,600 terminals Visa will install at the sports venues.