Fans can pay for food, drinks at Confederations Cup matches with Visa bracelets

FIFA welcomes 2017 Confederations Cup’s free travel program for fansSport June 13, 20:04
Bolshoi’s leading dancer says Japanese audience adores Russian balletSociety & Culture June 13, 19:41
Organizing Committee says 70% of tickets for FIFA Confederations Cup already soldSport June 13, 18:55
Russian Emergencies Ministry ready to ensure security at 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport June 13, 17:57
Black storks return to Moscow region after century-long absenceSociety & Culture June 13, 17:33
Convicted murderer of Russian journalist Politkovskaya dies in prisonSociety & Culture June 13, 15:48
Kremlin: Oliver Stone's documentary on Russia’s leader ‘revealed Putin genuinely’Society & Culture June 13, 15:16
Kremlin assures Russia interested in good relations with all Gulf statesRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 14:37
Kremlin stresses Donbass engulfed in civil war, not ‘occupied’ by RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 14:18
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Sports fans visiting FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup matches will be able to use bracelets and wrings issued jointly by the Visa system and Alfa-bank to pay for food and drinks.
"Sports fans go to the stadiums to enjoy the game. Cash settlements on such occasions is a waste of time," Visa’s CEO in Russia Yekaterina Petelina said.
Payment bracelets created on the basis of NFC technology (Near Field Communication) will be on sale for sports fans at Visa kiosks at the stadiums. Replenishing the balance will be possible with a plastic card at any of the 1,600 terminals Visa will install at the sports venues.