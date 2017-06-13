Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Fans can pay for food, drinks at Confederations Cup matches with Visa bracelets

Sport
June 13, 18:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Payment bracelets created on the basis of NFC technology (Near Field Communication) will be on sale for sports fans at Visa kiosks at the stadiums

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russian Emergencies Ministry ready to ensure security at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

Russian police to provide personal escort for referees of 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

FIFA announces additional tickets sale for 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia

Some 200 Russian football fans banned from 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup matches

Russia offers warm reception for all guests coming to 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

Deputy PM Mutko rules out fans misconduct at matches of 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Sports fans visiting FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup matches will be able to use bracelets and wrings issued jointly by the Visa system and Alfa-bank to pay for food and drinks.

"Sports fans go to the stadiums to enjoy the game. Cash settlements on such occasions is a waste of time," Visa’s CEO in Russia Yekaterina Petelina said.

Payment bracelets created on the basis of NFC technology (Near Field Communication) will be on sale for sports fans at Visa kiosks at the stadiums. Replenishing the balance will be possible with a plastic card at any of the 1,600 terminals Visa will install at the sports venues.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Visa FIFA
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
More than one million Russians submit questions for Putin’s Q&A session
2
Putin notes Washington planned to use terrorists to destabilize Russia
3
Belarusian president says West-2017 drills will be large-scale despite outside pressure
4
Kremlin: Oliver Stone's documentary on Russia’s leader ‘revealed Putin genuinely’
5
Bolshoi’s leading dancer says Japanese audience adores Russian ballet
6
Russian troops to recieve over 750 new weapon systems
7
Japan seeks to step up cooperation with Russian business
TOP STORIES
Реклама