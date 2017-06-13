Back to Main page
Russian Emergencies Ministry ready to ensure security at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

Sport
June 13, 17:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In order to ensure security during sporting events, the Emergencies Ministry has formed a group comprising more than 23,000 people

© Mikhail Pochuev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. More than 23,000 firefighters and rescue workers will ensure security during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, Director of the Operative Management Department at the Russian Emergencies Ministry Anatoly Yelizarov said presenting a report to Deputy Emergencies Minister Vladimir Stepanov at a board meeting at the National Crisis Management Center.

"The Russian Emergencies Ministry has completed preparations for ensuring security during the Confederations Cup," he said. "We have exercised emergency response activities and arranged a management and interaction system included in the Unified State System aimed at emergencies prevention and response," Yelizarov added stressing that "the ministry’s management bodies, as well as its personnel, are ready to ensure security during the Confederations Cup."

According to him, in order to ensure security during sporting events, the Emergencies Ministry has formed a group comprising more than 23,000 people, around 2,000 units of equipment and 22 aircraft. "Firefighters and rescue workers will receive instructions from the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s operative headquarters set up at the National Crisis Management Center and regional crisis management centers," he added.

The Emergencies Ministry has also appointed its officials to supervise every stadium and hotel where delegation members will stay, as well as transport facilities and fan zones.

"The Emergencies Ministry’s staff have already been deployed to planned locations," Yelizarov went on to say. "Besides, the National Crisis Management Center and regional crisis management centers will also employ students from the ministry’s colleges, who speak foreign languages," he added.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will take place in Russia from June 17 to July 2. Group A will feature hosts Russia, as well as New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico. Group B will include Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon. Matches will be played in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.

