Russian Olympics chief praises China's preparations for 2022 Winter Games

BEIJING, June 13. /TASS/. The organizing committee of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing achieved significant progress in its preparations for hosting the global quadrennial tournament, Alexander Zhukov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), told TASS on Tuesday.

In February 2016, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) appointed Zhukov to chair the Coordination Commission of the 2022 Winter Games in China’s Beijing. The ROC president also served as the chairman of the IOC Evaluation Commission to select the 2022 Winter Olympic Games hosting country.

"Since our last (inspection) visit last year, the organizing committee has achieved a significant progress in its preparations for hosting the Olympic Games, which would benefit for the development of the city, the region and the country for the decades to come," Zhukov said in an interview with TASS.

The Coordination Commission paid it second visit to China on June 12-13 to evaluate the country’s preparations for hosting the Olympic Games in in 2022 and the IOC experts inspected a number of facilities’ construction sites.

"We have paid inspection visits yesterday to the National Speed Skating Oval, the Beijing National Stadium, the Wukesong Sports Center and the Shougang Industry Park," the ROC chief added.

Russia’s Dmitry Chernyshenko, who was the head of the 2014 Sochi Olympics Organizing Committee, is also one of the 2022 Olympics Coordinating Committee’s 16 members.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was elected the host city for the 2022 Winter Olympics making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Games (in 2008) and the Winter Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics in a tight race over Kazakhstan’s Almaty eventually securing 44 votes against 40 in support of the largest Kazakh city.