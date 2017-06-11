Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Lasitskene wins high jump event at Fanny Blankers-Koen Games

Sport
June 11, 20:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The athlete, competing as a neutral, achieved a seasons best of 2.04 meters

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Maria Lasitskene (nee Kuchina) has won the high jump event at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Gemes in Hengelo, Netherlands, which is part of the IAAF World Challenge Meetings. The athlete, competing as a neutral, achieved a seasons best of 2.04 meters. After scoring victory, Lasitskene tried to set a new world record of 2.10 meters but failed.

Ukraine’s Oksana Okuneva came in second (1.90 meters), while Germany’s Marie-Laurence Jungfleisch took the third place (1.90 meters).

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) suspended the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) in November 2015 following an investigation carried out by the Independent Commission chaired by Canadian lawyer Richard Pound. The investigation was based on assertions related to an alleged state-sponsored doping system in Russia.

The IAAF decided that until the membership of the ARAF is restored, Russian athletes could participate in tournaments as neutrals. More than ten Russian athletes, including Lasitskene, were cleared to compete as neutrals. Lasitskene has already won the Diamond League events in Eugene (US) and Rome (Italy), as well as at an international competition in Poland.

Lasitskene plans to participate in the 55th Paavo Nurmi Games in the Finnish city of Turku on June 13 and in the Diamond League event in the Swedish capital of Stockholm on June 18. She will also take part in the Russian Yevstratov Memorial competition on June 16, the Brothers Znamensky Memorial tournament on July 1-2, the Russian Cup on July 14-15 and the national championships on July 28-30.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US-led coalition colluding with IS instead of fighting terrorism — Defense Ministry
2
Russia tests cruise missile defense systems
3
Russian diplomat advises West to stop obsessing over Crimea
4
Belgian court orders to release Russia’s assets seized under Yukos claim
5
Russia concerned about aggravated relations between Arab countries, Qatar - Lavrov
6
Russia may start trials of new heavy strike drone in 2018
7
Second Yasen-class nuclear submarine to be put afloat on March 30
TOP STORIES
Реклама