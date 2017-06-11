Russia’s Lasitskene wins high jump event at Fanny Blankers-Koen Games

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Maria Lasitskene (nee Kuchina) has won the high jump event at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Gemes in Hengelo, Netherlands, which is part of the IAAF World Challenge Meetings. The athlete, competing as a neutral, achieved a seasons best of 2.04 meters. After scoring victory, Lasitskene tried to set a new world record of 2.10 meters but failed.

Ukraine’s Oksana Okuneva came in second (1.90 meters), while Germany’s Marie-Laurence Jungfleisch took the third place (1.90 meters).

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) suspended the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) in November 2015 following an investigation carried out by the Independent Commission chaired by Canadian lawyer Richard Pound. The investigation was based on assertions related to an alleged state-sponsored doping system in Russia.

The IAAF decided that until the membership of the ARAF is restored, Russian athletes could participate in tournaments as neutrals. More than ten Russian athletes, including Lasitskene, were cleared to compete as neutrals. Lasitskene has already won the Diamond League events in Eugene (US) and Rome (Italy), as well as at an international competition in Poland.

Lasitskene plans to participate in the 55th Paavo Nurmi Games in the Finnish city of Turku on June 13 and in the Diamond League event in the Swedish capital of Stockholm on June 18. She will also take part in the Russian Yevstratov Memorial competition on June 16, the Brothers Znamensky Memorial tournament on July 1-2, the Russian Cup on July 14-15 and the national championships on July 28-30.