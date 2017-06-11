FIFA says Russian media rights for 2017 Confederations Cup not given for free

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The rights to cover the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup were not given to the Russian 2SPORT2 consortium (representing Channel One, RTR and Match TV) for free, FIFA’s press service told TASS.

Earlier reports said that the consortium had received the rights for free.

"The rights were not given for free but we do not disclose any financial details," FIFA’s press service said.

All the Confederations Cup matches will be broadcast live on television by Channel One and Match TV. Besides, they will be covered by the radio stations of the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK). A source familiar with the situation told TASS earlier that the consortium had paid $3.5 mln dollars for the media rights.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will take place in Russia from 17 June to 2 July. Group A will feature hosts Russia, as well as New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico. Group B will include Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon. Matches will be played in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.