Russian broadcasters to give Confederations Cup coverage — FIFA

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. FIFA announced signing of a contract awarding Russian media right for the Confederations Cup 2017, the Federation said in a press release on Sunday.

"We are delighted to be working with such prestigious broadcast partners to transmit the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 on free-to-air television in the host country. Together, we will share unforgettable football moments and the special atmosphere in the stadiums with millions of fans across Russia in the build-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup," said FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer, Philippe Le Floc’h."

"FIFA has granted the Russian media rights for the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 to the 2SPORT2 consortium (representing Channel One, RTR and Match TV), which will ensure comprehensive TV, internet, mobile and radio coverage of the competition," the press release reads. "In line with FIFA’s aims to reach the widest possible audience and to provide a high-quality viewing experience for fans, all FIFA Confederations Cup matches will be shown live on free-to-air television by Channel 1 and Match TV. Live radio transmissions will be provided by RTR."

TASS source says Russian television channels will pay $3.5 million for the coverage.

The FIFA Confederations Cup, dubbed the ‘Tournament of Champions,’ is also viewed by experts as just a rehearsal, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup.

This year’s tournament will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

The Draw for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup was held on November 26, 2016 in the Russian city of Kazan. Following the event, hosts Russia was placed in Group A alongside with Portugal, Mexico and New Zealand. Group B has brought together Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon.

The opening game is due in St. Petersburg on June 17 between Russia and New Zealand. Russia will face Portugal in Moscow on June 21, and on June 24 it will play Mexico in Kazan.