Color Run in Moscow attracts more than 7,000 participants

Sport
June 11, 14:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The event featured well-known athletes - twice Olympic champions in figure skating Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, and leaders of the national team in snowboarding Vic Wild and Alena Zavarzina

© Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The 5-kilometer Color Run, a rehearsal for the Moscow Marathon, gathered more than 7,000 runners on Sunday, TASS correspondent reported from the site.

The Color Run is a most spectacular stage of the Moscow Marathon. At every one-kilometer passage, the runners were powdered in different colors, and fireworks welcomed runners at the finish line. The event featured well-known athletes - twice Olympic champions in figure skating Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, and leaders of the national team in snowboarding Vic Wild and Alena Zavarzina.

Director of the Moscow Marathon Dmitry Tarasov said, every year the organizers register growing numbers of participants. "The tendency of bigger audience has changed - most participants are now running professionally, as they had become fans of this sports. Now we have stable audience, half of which changes for the Color Run every year," he said. "The competition is now of high quality, we have more partners, and thus we are growing and developing."

"As for the Color Run, we want to be like a US race, which unites 20,000 runners. This is a dream, of course, maybe it will not come true, but every year we set high objectives to develop the competition not only in quantity, but also in quality. The Moscow Marathon wants to attract 40,000 people to running the distance of 42km and 195m - this is our target, and we are approaching it," he continued. "Next year, we shall have more events, and we shall get to the target in a few years."

The series of monthly events began in April by the first 5-km run, and a half-marathon in Moscow was in May. A Night Run for 10 kilometers is due on July 15, and the Luzhniki Run is set for August 13. The Moscow Marathon is planned for September 24.

Share
