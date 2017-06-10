Russian chess player Maxim Matlakov wins European Championship

Investigators detain Rusnano’s top executive for money fraudWorld June 10, 19:42
MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian chess grandmaster Maxim Matlakov has become the winner of the 18th European Individual Chess Championship, which ended in Minsk, Belarus.
In the final, 11th round of the competition Matlakov drew a game with Georgia’s Baadur Jobava.
Another Russian chess player, Vladimir Fedoseev, finished third, also with a score of 8.5 points. In the final round, Fedoseev defeated his fellow countryman Dmitry Yakovenko who was European champion in 2012.