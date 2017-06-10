Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian chess player Maxim Matlakov wins European Championship

Sport
June 10, 19:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In the final, 11th round of the competition Matlakov drew a game with Georgia’s Baadur Jobava

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian chess grandmaster Maxim Matlakov has become the winner of the 18th European Individual Chess Championship, which ended in Minsk, Belarus.

In the final, 11th round of the competition Matlakov drew a game with Georgia’s Baadur Jobava.

Another Russian chess player, Vladimir Fedoseev, finished third, also with a score of 8.5 points. In the final round, Fedoseev defeated his fellow countryman Dmitry Yakovenko who was European champion in 2012.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian government forces drive out IS militants from three big cities
2
Russia to continue its focus on quality of Proton carrier rocket engines
3
Russia accelerates work on developing hydrogen engine for super-heavy carrier rocket
4
Ukraine to challenge court decision on payment of $3B to Russia before June 23
5
Russian troops to recieve over 750 new weapon systems
6
Russia tests cruise missile defense systems
7
Court slaps house arrest on fifth member of St. Petersburg Church of Scientology
TOP STORIES
Реклама