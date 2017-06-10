Russia’s football squad draws home friendly vs Chile in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia’s national soccer squad drew a home friendly at Moscow’s WEB-Arena on Friday.

Chile’s Mauricio Isla opened the scoring in the 56th minute. Russia’s Viktor Vasin scored an equalizer in the 67th.

It was Russia’s last friendly match played in a warmup series before the Confederations Cup, to be held on June 17 through July 2 in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi.

In Group A Russia will play against Portugal, Mexico, and New Zealand. Chile, Germany, Australia and Cameroon are in group B.

Chile’s 100 fans who arrived in Moscow to see the game were presented with memorable red T-shirts and caps (matching the color of their team’s uniform) in a friendly gesture which is part of an ongoing campaign Gentlefan. Russian warm welcome.

The campaign began when Russia’s Rostov football club hosted England’s Manchester United in an Europa League encounter on a cold evening in early March 2017. Rostov’s fans gifted several hundred British fans with warm wraps.

Later in the same month about 200 college and university students from Africa were granted free tickets to Russia’s friendly game with Cote d’Ivoir in Krasnodar.

And a group of Belgian fans who arrived in the southern resort city of Sochi to see their team play vs Russia at the Fischt stadium were greeted by young women dressed as angels, who were handing out cloud-shaped cushions with an inscription reading Gentlefan. Russian warm welcome.