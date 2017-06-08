Moscow’s renovated Luzhniki Stadium to host first football game in October

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. A first football game at the recently reconstructed legendary sports arena Luzhniki, located in the heart of the Russian capital of Moscow, will be held in in this year’s October or later, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Thursday.

Mutko, who is also the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), paid a visit to Luzhniki Arena today along with Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin. They both attended a joint conference on Moscow’s preparations for hosting matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"The stadium is ready," Mutko said in an interview with TASS. "We will soon wrap up with works on the provision of public amenities near the stadium."

"This is a high-level sports arena and I hope that it would continue serving the residents of Moscow as well as guests of the Russian capital for the long time to come," he said. Mutko stated earlier in the day that the official opening ceremony of the stadium, selected to host games of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, would be held with a match of the Russian national football team.