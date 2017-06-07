FIFA announces additional tickets sale for 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. World’s governing body of football FIFA announced its decision on Wednesday to circulate additional number of tickets for much-anticipated matches of the 2017 Confederations Cup, which kicks off in Russia in less than two weeks.

"With just ten days to go until the opening match of the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, FIFA is releasing as of today, 11:00 Moscow time, additional tickets for some of the most sought-after matches," FIFA announced in its official statement.

The global football organization stated its decision to circulate additional number of 1,000 tickets for the match between hosts Russia and reigning European Champions Portugal, which are scheduled to meet on June 21 in Moscow.

"This includes around 1,000 additional tickets in all categories for the clash between hosts Russia and European champions Portugal as well as up to 400 additional tickets in category 4 for each of the following matches: Portugal v. Mexico, Germany v. Chile, Mexico v. Russia and the match for the third place," the statement said.

The statement from FIFA also warned against purchasing tickets from any other sources but the officially licensed places and reminded as well about the necessity for applying for the so-called Fan-ID, which is required for everyone to attend the matches in Russia.

"Fans are reminded that only tickets purchased through the official sales channels will guarantee access to the stadium (together with a valid Fan ID)," the statement from FIFA said. "Tickets sold via unauthorized sales platforms will be cancelled and will not grant access to the stadium on matchday."

"As requested by the Russian authorities, all ticket holders need to apply for a Fan ID…, in order to be able to attend matches at the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017," the statement said. "Each individual needs to obtain one personalized Fan ID, irrespective of the number of matches that will be attended or the number of ticket applications submitted."

Fan-ID requirement for FIFA Cups in Russia

One of the most important steps taken by the Russian authorities to provide security during the 2017 and 2018 FIFA Cups was the introduction of the so-called Fan-ID.

The fan-ID will play an important role in providing security during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup as they would be granting admittance to the stadiums and would also serve as visas for foreign visitors.

A fan-ID holder will be allowed to enter the country without having a Russian visa and stay for the duration of the global football tournament as well as for a period of ten days before and after the championship.

In order to pass through the country’s borders, a holder of the fan-ID would also have to produce an identification document, a ticket for a match or a document verifying the purchase of a ticket.

Confederations Cup ticket sales

FIFA announced in mid-April the launch of the last-minute ticket sales phase ahead of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup stating that over 212,000 tickets had been already sold.

The previous window of ticket sales closed on April 5, and the world’s governing body of football announced that the final stage of ticket sales would be launched on April 19, when the Last Minute Sales phase kicked off.

Ticket prices for the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup were announced in Moscow last year on July 5 after the board meeting of the Russia-2018 Local Organizing Committee (LOC), attended by FIFA officials. The first stage of ticket sales for the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia was launched on December 9 last year and closed on January 19.

Ticket prices for FIFA Confederations and World Cup tournaments are usually divided into three categories and the global football organization visas the price for each category. The fourth category introduced for the World Cup in Russia by FIFA.

A special fourth category, which is the cheapest compared to the others, was especially introduced by FIFA last July and was reserved for residents of host country Russia, who were able to apply for FIFA Confederations Cup Russia group-match tickets starting at 960 rubles ($17).

The FIFA Confederations Cup, dubbed the ‘Tournament of Champions,’ is also viewed by experts as just a rehearsal, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup.

This year’s tournament will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.