Russia opens visa-free entry to Confederations Cup fans on June 7

Sport
June 06, 19:56 UTC+3

In order to enter Russia without a visa foreign fans are required to receive FAN IDs

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Visa-free entry to Russia for FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 will be available to the fans starting June 7. The statement was made by Deputy Director of Strategic Projects Department of the Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications Andrey Romankov.

“According to existing legislature, as of June 7 foreign fans will be able to enter Russia without a visa, but they are required to carry their FAN IDs. The document can be received for free via mail, “Romankov said, adding: “They will be able to leave the country with this document throughout the Confederations Cup and during ten days after the tournament is over.”

The FAN ID is a measure to boost security at the tournament for all participants and spectators. All those who wish to come to FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 matches are required to receive their IDs, including children. This document, along with the ticket for the match, is a mandatory document to gain entry to the stadium. 

Fans who bought their tickets to the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 could apply for the FAN ID on the website fan-id.ru starting November 2016. FAN ID can be acquired in person in issuing locations or via mail.

